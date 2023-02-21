General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and MIU General Secretary Miguel Mejia (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Party and State always value traditional friendship and all-around cooperation with countries and political parties, including the Dominican Republic and its United Left Movement (MIU), said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.



During a reception in Hanoi on February 21 for MIU General Secretary and Minister for Regional Integration Policies Miguel Mejia who is on Vietnam visit from February 18-26, Trong expressed his belief that the trip will be a success, contributing to further deepening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economy, trade and investment.



He hailed close and effective coordination between the CPV and MIU and other important political parties of the Dominican Republic, making significant contributions to strengthening political foundation and orientations to multifaceted collaboration between the two nations for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.



The host suggested both sides continue working closely together to carry out cooperation plans between the two Parties effectively.



Mejia, for his part, spoke highly of Vietnam’s important role in Southeast Asia and the world.



The Government, House of Assembly and key political parties of the Dominican Republic attach great importance to and give high priority to strengthening relations with Vietnam, he said, stressing that the Dominican Republic's decision to open an embassy in Vietnam shows its desire to develop a more comprehensive and effective cooperative relationship between the Dominican Republic and Vietnam.



He wished that the two Parties would work closely together, contributing to solidarity, traditional friendship and all-around coordination between the two nations.



Earlier, the MIU delegation met with Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang to discuss political ideology and personnel training between the two Parties.



They also held talks with head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung, during which both sides agreed to enhance mutual liaison at multilateral forums of political parties and expand ties with political parties in Latin America and Asia.



The delegation also held working sessions with leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, Party Committees of Quang Ninh and Dien Bien provinces, and visited several socio-economic establishments./.