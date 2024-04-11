Politics UN agencies’ UPR report contains unobjective contents: Deputy Spokesman The report of the United Nations (UN) agencies in Vietnam under the 4th cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism contains many inaccurate and unverified contents, along with many assessments that are unobjective, unbalanced, and do not accurately and fully reflect the situation, efforts and achievements of Vietnam in protecting and promoting human rights, said Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet.

Politics Eighth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange held in Lao Cai Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Chinese counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun co-chaired activities within the eighth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange which opened in Vietnam’s Lao Cai province on April 11.

Politics Party Central Committee's Secretariat demands enhancing IUU fishing combat The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 10 issued a directive on enhancing the Party’s leadership over the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and sustainably developing the fisheries sector.

Politics Vietnamese FM pays official visit to Thailand Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn as part of his official visit to Thailand from April 10-12, where he is also co-chairing the 5th Meeting of the Vietnam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).