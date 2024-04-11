Vietnam, Vatican agree to continue high-level exchanges
Relations between Vietnam and the Vatican have seen many positive developments, thanks to high-level visits and interactions between their leaders, negotiations of the Vietnam-Vatican Joint Working Group, and particularly the elevation of their relationship to the level of Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam since July 2023, according to Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet.
At the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on April 11, Viet noted that Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, visited Vietnam from April 9 to 11.
He went on to say that at his meetings with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Gallagher praised Vietnam’s development achievements in all fields and the Vietnam Catholic Church’s growth and positive contributions to national construction and development.
The deputy spokesperson said the two sides have agreed to maintain effective high-level exchange activities and leverage the role of the Vatican's Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam to bring the bilateral relations forward./.
