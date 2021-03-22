Politics Vietnamese-funded new National Assembly Building handed over to Laos A ceremony was held in Vientiane on March 20 to hand over the new National Assembly Building to the Lao legislature, which is a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

Politics Vietnam to ensure “safety first” with “vaccine passport” scheme Standing members of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control have discussed the preparation of technical and policy solutions to implement the “COVID-19 vaccine passport” scheme while ensuring the principle of “safety first”.

Politics Religion, belief important to peace promotion: Vietnamese Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy underlined the importance of religion and belief in promoting peace, understanding, tolerance, and mutual respect among communities while addressing an UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on March 19.

Politics Thua Thien-Hue province ensures progress of election preparation Thua Thien-Hue province has been doing well in preparing for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure, ensuring compliance to regulations and meeting schedule, NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said.