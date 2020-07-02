Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said Vietnam wants Hong Kong to become stable and continue to thrive.



She made the statement during the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 2 when asked to comment on the recent adoption of the National Security Law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (13th tenure).



Hang said Vietnam is keeping track of the situation in Hong Kong and its stance on the situation has been clearly specified.



Vietnam respects and supports China’s “one country, two regimes” policy, Hong Kong’s Basic Law, and relevant mechanisms, she said, adding that issues relating to Hong Kong are an internal matter for China.



Asked about Vietnam’s view on reports that several countries intend to allow people from Hong Kong (China) to reside there, she emphasised that Vietnam hopes the situation in Hong Kong will stabilise soon and Hong Kong will continue to prosper as an important economic-financial hub of the region and the world./.