At the reception, PM Chinh stressed that Vietnam wishes to work together with the US – one of its leading important partners – to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political institutions and differences.



The government leader expressed his belief that the US diplomat will make more contributions to the comprehensive partnership.



The PM noted his wish and belief that the Vietnam-US relations will continue to develop sustainably on the principles of sincerity, trust, respect and equality, looking towards a better future.



For his part, Knapper applauded Vietnam’s strong development across spheres, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control and post-pandemic recovery.



The ambassador pledged to closely coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to maintain regular delegation exchanges and meetings between the two countries at all levels and channels, adding that the US will make every possible effort to support Vietnam in the coming time./.

