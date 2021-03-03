Health Three imported cases of COVID-19 detected on March 3 morning Vietnam recorded three imported cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 3, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam hard at work developing COVID-19 vaccines While Vietnam as a whole is exerting every effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, scientists have been racing against time to develop vaccines - a weapon that will help humankind fight the deadly pandemic and considered the most effective course of action in the long run.