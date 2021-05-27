World CPV’s leadership in national construction under spotlight in Russia Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam has fruitfully cooperated with other ASEAN member nations, and established dialogues with many international partners, including the US, China, the European Union (EU) and Russia, heard a recent symposium.

Politics Election of supplementary deputies to be conducted within 15 days from May 23 Elections of supplementary deputies have been set for localities that failed to elect two-thirds of the number of deputies to People’s Councils at all levels on the election day, May 23.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Party commissions forge cooperation The information commissions of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on May 27 agreed to boost their collaboration in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnam suggests Singapore join hands in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has suggested Singapore closely cooperate with Vietnam and support each other in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and accessing sources of safe and effective vaccines.