Vietnam welcomes issuance of COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in US
Protest against Asian Hate (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam welcomes the signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act by US President Joe Biden, which is aimed at curbing violence against the Asian-American community, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
Addressing the media at the ministry’s press conference on May 27, Hang said Vietnam “pays keen attention to the protection and upholding of stability, safety, and the lawful rights and interests of the Vietnamese community overseas”.
Vietnam hopes that Asian communities - including the Vietnamese community - who are residing, working, and studying in the US will be guaranteed safety and have equal access to healthcare, education, social services, and jobs, so they can continue to make active contributions to their host country, which in turn will help foster the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership, she said./.