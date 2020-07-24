Vietnam welcomes Japan’s travel restriction easing
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam welcomes Japan’s easing of its travel restrictions for Vietnamese citizens, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 24.
Hang made the statement in response to Japan’s announcement on easing its travel restrictions for Vietnam.
According to the spokesperson, the two sides are working on measures to promote bilateral cooperation, including the phased resumption of travel in line with regulations on exit-entry and travelling between the two countries, thus ensuring the pandemic combat and spurring common development, she said./.