The figure was a 37.8-fold increase year-on-year. Of the total, Asian visitors accounted for nearly 72%, with the Republic of Korea continuing to be Vietnam’s largest source market, followed by the US.

The number of air passengers topped 1.6 million in the period, while over 13,000 foreigners came via sea.

In February alone, international arrivals surged 30-fold year-on-year to 933,000, signaling a positive recovery in the tourism industry.

Vietnam targets welcoming some 8 million foreign tourists this year and earning revenue of about 27.5 billion USD.

Last year, the country received some 3.6 million foreign tourists this year, or around 70% of its target. It is equivalent to only 20% of arrivals in 2019 before the pandemic when Vietnam received a record number of 18 million visitors./.

VNA