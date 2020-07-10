Politics Vietnam, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Canada’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan co-chaired the 2nd Vietnam - Canada political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level on July 9, which was held in the video conference format.

Politics Investment attraction key to Dak Nong’s development: NA Chairwoman National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan urged Dak Nong to improve its business climate and boost investment attraction to welcome larger volumes of capital while attending the 10th session of the Central Highlands province’s 3rd-tenure People’s Council on July 9.

Politics HCM City People’s Council meets to find measures to reach targets The 9th-tenure People’s Council of HCM City commenced its 20th session on July 9, during which key tasks and solutions for the remaining months will be planned to achieve this year’s targets.