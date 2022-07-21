Vietnam win four golds at Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports champs
Dinh Kim Loan wins gold at the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in the Maldives. (Photo tienphong.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Vietnamese athletes will bring home four golds from the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship after their strong success in the Maldives.
SEA Games champion Dinh Kim Loan won gold in the women’s 30-40 year-old category on July 19.
The An Giang province-born athlete added one more continental championship to her collection, in addition to two world titles and seven Asian championships.
In the mixed doubles event, Bui Thi Thoa and Tran Hoang Duy Thuan also won gold with a highly visual performance combining acrobatics, circus and gymnastics. This was the performance that helped the two athletes from HCM City win gold at the SEA Games 31 at home.
In addition, K’Tuyen won gold in the junior event and Nguyen Thi Kim Cương won one gold and two silvers in fitness.
They weren't the only Vietnamese representatives to shine at the Asian event; Ton Hoang Khanh Lan won a bronze medal in the women’s 50kg bodybuilding, Nguyen Van Quang also secured bronze in men’s bodybuilding 45-49 year-old category, and Tran Bao Quoc Vuong's bronze came in the men’s 65kg. Nguyen Thi Cam Tu earned three silvers and one bronze for women's and mixed doubles.
However, gold medal hopeful Pham Van Mach could only manage a bronze in the men’s 55kg category.
Mach is one of the best bodybuilders in Vietnam. The An Giang province-born athlete grabbed five world championship titles, in 2001, 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2017. He has also triumphed in the continental competition eight times, taking seven titles in a row from 2004 to 2012, and another in 2014.
Vietnam sent nine athletes from the national team and many athletes from provincial teams to compete in the Asian event, which attracted 323 athletes from 24 nations and territories./.