Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese weightlifters have secured two gold and two silver medals at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships which is being held in Bahrain from October 6 to 16.

Khong My Phuong succeeded in 78kg snatch and 88kg clean and jerk, taking two golds with one for snatch and the other for a combined lift of 166kg in the women’s 45kg category on October 8. She also earned a silver medal in the clean and jerk event.

Earlier, Phuong won a silver in the women’s 45kg at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) held in Vietnam in May by lifting a total of 172kg.

Her teammate Tran Thi My Dung clinched a silver medal in the 49kg women’s category in the clean and jerk event on the same day./.
