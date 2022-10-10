Vietnam win two gold medals at 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships
Vietnamese weightlifters have secured two gold and two silver medals at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships which is being held in Bahrain from October 6 to 16.
Khong My Phuong succeeded in 78kg snatch and 88kg clean and jerk, taking two golds with one for snatch and the other for a combined lift of 166kg in the women’s 45kg category on October 8. She also earned a silver medal in the clean and jerk event.
Earlier, Phuong won a silver in the women’s 45kg at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) held in Vietnam in May by lifting a total of 172kg.
Her teammate Tran Thi My Dung clinched a silver medal in the 49kg women’s category in the clean and jerk event on the same day./.