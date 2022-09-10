Vietnam works hard on early disaster warning
Heavy rain forecasting and early warning systems are being focused on to mitigate the effects of floods, flash floods, landslides and inundation, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.
Natural disasters are becoming more unpredictable and extreme due to climate change, causing more extensive damage to people and property.
Vietnam has seen increasingly unpredictable natural disasters this year, with non-seasonal rains and flooding accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds and storms.
To improve forecasting, weather forecasters have extended natural disaster warnings to 10 days.
Seasonal forecasting has also been extended. The sector has a newsletter identifying natural disasters issued twice a year.
Forecasts of storms and tropical depressions are issued three or five days in advance, forecasts of heavy rain two or three days, and warnings for thunderstorms released from 30 minutes to two hours. Severe cold spells are forecast five to seven days in advance.
A detailed warning map of flash floods and landslides has been developed at district level in order to inform regions when there is heavy rain./.