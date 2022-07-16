Vietnam works to ensure water security, dyke, reservoir safety
Vietnam is striving to ensure the security of water sources and safety of dykes and reservoirs.
Vietnam strives to ensure safety of dykes and reservoirs (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is striving to ensure the security of water sources and safety of dykes and reservoirs.
The Politburo has recently issued Conclusion No.36 on ensuring the security of water sources and safety of dykes and reservoirs by 2030, with a vision to 2045.
The issuance aims to ensure enough water to serve people’s lives in all circumstances, meeting the demand for water use in production and business in all sectors, especially essential services.
Under the Conclusion, Vietnam plans and isstriving to have 95% of urban households and 60% of rural homes with access to standard clean water by 2025. The plan is to address the lack of water for daily activities and production, particularly in the Mekong Delta, the Central Highlands, south-central and northern mountainous regions. The plan will also include key dyke and reservoir upgrades to ensure they are safe and able to deal with floods.
Illustrative image (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)By 2030, Vietnam will be able to balance the water supply to serve people’s lives and socio-economic development. All households in urban areas and 80% rural settings will have access to clean water. Residents on populous islands can have enough water to use and continue with production. These upgrades are the first on the list of implementation strategies to be undertaken.
By 2045, Vietnam will have active water sources to serve people's lives and socio-economic development, and all rural households will have access to clean water.
To that end, the Politburo stressed the importance of improving public awareness of the security of water sources and safety of dykes and reservoirs. They also pointed out the importance of institutions and policies, and improving the validity and efficiency of State management in this field. It is critical to study, develop and apply science and technology and digital transformation to this work, they said./.