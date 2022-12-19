The ambassador highlighted a number of significant events in terms of diplomacy between the two countries in 2022, including an official visit to Cambodia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in November. It was followed by a visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also in the month.

Recalling PM Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of his counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the ambassador said, the two leaders co-chaired a trade and investment promotion forum in Phnom Penh.

Another important milestone in the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 was that Cambodian PM Hun Sen on June 20 arrived at the border area between the two countries to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his visit to Vietnam to seek the help of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers to liberate Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

The Cambodian diplomat added that a solemn ceremony to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia was also held in Hanoi on June 24 with the participation of senior leaders of the two countries.

Efforts of the Cambodian and Vietnamese governments in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic have created favorable conditions for diplomatic activities and cultural exchanges, contributing to the success of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022./.

