Politics PM chairs meeting on social housing development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a government meeting on the current development of social housing and housing for workers on March 16 morning from the capital city of Hanoi.

Videos Museum keeps memories of Dien Bien Phu victory alive The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is located on Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Muong Thanh ward, Dien Bien Phu city, in Dien Bien province, serving as a repository for thousands of documents and artefacts associated with the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, which shook the world in 1954.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador explores cooperation with Italy’s Basilicata region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung visited Basilicata region in southern Italy from March 12-14 to explore potential areas of collaboration between Vietnamese localities and Basilicata.