Vietnamese ambassador presents credential letter to Zimbabwean President
Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa and Zimbabwe Hoang Sy Cuong presented his credential letter to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on March 13.
Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa and Zimbabwe Hoang Sy Cuong (R) presents his credential letter to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Photo: VNA)
During a reception for the diplomat after the presentation ceremony, President Mnangagwa congratulated Vietnam on its impressive achievements in socio-economic development, and its increasing international role and position. He showed his admiration for Vietnam's historical struggle for national liberation and reunification.
The host urged Ambassador Cuong to continue efforts to nurture the good political relations between the two countries and the two ruling parties, and promote economic cooperation and investment activities.
He also introduced areas and products of Zimbabwe's strength, such as mining, cotton, and tobacco, while expressing his hope to attract Vietnamese partners to invest in and do business in the Southern African nation.
Ambassador Cuong suggested the two countries increase the exchange of all-level delegations through party and state channels, as well as promote people-to-people exchanges, to broaden mutual understanding and lay foundation for all-around cooperation.
He stressed that with a foundation of friendly political relations and trust between Vietnam and Zimbabwe, the two sides need to continue to coordinate and support each other in multilateral forums, particularly at the UN.
The host agreed that the two countries should further strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums.
On the occasion, on March 13- 14, the Vietnamese diplomat had working sessions with and paid coutersy calls to Secretary for Foreign Relations of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Amon Murwira./.