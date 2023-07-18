Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam’s friendship insignia awarded to French Ambassador Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), presented the insignia "For Peace and Friendship among Nations" to French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Politics NA Chairman asks Quang Tri to promote cultural values National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue suggested Quang Tri, one of the fiercest battlefields during the war, organise a peace festival to attract more tourists at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the central locality on July 17.

Politics President's order on promulgation of newly-adopted laws announced The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 17 to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of the laws adopted at the fifth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.