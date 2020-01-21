Vietnamese artists gather for New Year's Eve performance
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A programme featuring Vietnamese artists will be broadcast on Lunar New Year's Eve by Vietnam Television (VTV).
The programme, entitled Que Huong - Mua Doan Tu (Homeland - Reunion Season), is being held for the first time on New Year's Eve.
"Four seasons – spring, summer, autumn and winter – are the circulation of the earth and sky," said journalist Dang Diem Quynh, the programme’s producer.
"And the days of the Lunar New Year are the fifth season – that is a season for love and reunion."
In the first part of the programme, viewers will have chance to see the reunion of the artists' family.
For the first time, the viewers will see all family members of People's Teacher pianist Thai Thi Lien. She is one of the founders of the Vietnam Academy of Music (VNAM).
It is the story of the first Vietnamese woman to earn a bachelor's degree from the prestigious Prague Conservatory of Music in the then Czechslovakia in 1950.
Madame Lien, who is 102 years old, will appear with her three children, including VNAM's former director professor Tran Thu Ha, architect Tran Thanh Binh and the youngest and most well-known People's Artist professor Dang Thai Son.
"I rarely appear in programmes like this," said pianist Son. "This is a very special programme and it is an honour for me and our family. I have performed many times but playing a Vietnamese song at home has a very special feeling.”
Son is the first Asian pianist to win the First Prize and Gold Medal at the 10th International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw in 1980. He currently lives and works in Canada.
From France, musician Nguyen Le is also invited to play during the programme. He was born to Vietnamese parents in Paris. He is known as one of the first musicians to combine traditional Vietnamese music and jazz.
He has worked with jazz singers such as Didier Lockwood, Carla Bley and Quincy Jones. His first album, Miracles, was recorded in the US in 1990.
In 2011 he was awarded the rank of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts & des Lettres by the French Cultural Ministry and he received the Django Reinhardt prize by France’s Academie du Jazz.
"I am French of Vietnamese origin and I cannot speak Vietnamese," said Le.
"But when I heard my father speak Vietnamese with his native tunes, I suddenly realised I am Vietnamese. I am very happy to be here to attend the VTV programme on New Year's Eve."
Attending the programme will also be veteran singer Tran Hieu and musician Tran Tien with their daughter and niece singer Tran Thu Ha, A-list singer Thanh Lam and her children Dang Quang and Thien Thanh and couple My Linh and Anh Quan.
The programme will begin at 9.50pm on January 24./.