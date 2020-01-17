Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture to be introduced in tiny French town A one-day event featuring Vietnamese customs for the Lunar New Year will be held on January 25 in Saint Herblain, France, by ART SPACE, a private centre run by Hoang Thu Trang.

Culture - Sports Exhibition spotlights Japanese installation art Japanese installation art on Vietnamese silk is being introduced at an exhibition that opened in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on January 17.

Culture - Sports Kitchen Gods ceremony a tradition of Tet The Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet) festival actually begins on the 23rd of the last month of the lunar year, which falls on January 17 this year, with the “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) ritual.