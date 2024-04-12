At the congress (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The Executive Board of the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic on April 11 convened the 10th congress to review its performance in the past year and set forth orientations for their operation in the time to come.



Last year, the board continued activities which aimed to connect the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, supported their integration into host society, such as coordinating with the Vietnamese Association in Brno and South Moravia to organise a Czech - Vietnamese cultural exchange in Brno city, Tet (Lunar New Year) celebration. They also supported the opening of Vietnamese language classes for the second and third generations of Vietnamese people. Leaders of the association also attached importance to contributing to Czech society, including the launch of a campaign to raise nearly 300,000 CZK (12,610 USD) to aid victims of the shooting in Prague last December.



At the event, the board agreed to strengthen association activities in the coming time, towards the 25th anniversary of the association.



They will coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic to set up projects promoting Vietnamese culture to Czech people as well as organise thematic seminars and information dissemination about legal knowledge of the host country, thereby supporting overseas Vietnamese's integration process.

Delegates and guests at the event (Photo: VNA)



In his remarks, Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam spoke highly of the efforts of leaders of Vietnamese associations in the Czech Republic in connecting the community. He hoped that the Vietnamese association would organise practical and effective activities, both serving the community and contributing to the development of Vietnam - Czech relations.



On this occasion, the association also presented awards to Vietnamese students with outstanding academic and research achievements in the past year./.