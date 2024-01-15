Environment Vietnam, Japan hold environmental policy dialogue The eighth Vietnam - Japan environmental policy dialogue was held on January 12 in a hybrid format.

Environment Vietnam plants nearly 770 million trees in three years Vietnam has planted close to 770 million trees between 2021 and 2023, exceeding the plan by 121%, heard a conference in the central province of Quang Tri on January 12.

Environment Hanoi takes actions to ease air pollution In the face of the worsening air pollution, Hanoi is rolling out measures to control activities that generate emissions and dust in the locality, especially the burning of rice straw.