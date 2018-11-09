Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Craig Chittik (Source: VNA)

– The friendship parliamentarian groups of Vietnam and Australia should promote activities linking the two nations and help boost bilateral ties, stated Nguyen Hanh Phuc, General Secretary and Chairman of the National Assembly Office and President of the Vietnam-Australia Friendship Parliamentarian Group.Addressing a meeting between the group and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Craig Chittik in Hanoi on November 9, Phuc said that the relations between the parliaments of Vietnam and Australia have grown thanks to agreements reached between the two sides.The two sides have maintained experience sharing in parliamentary activities, while coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums.Amidst the sound development between the two countries, the two sides should continue exchanging legislative experience and support the governments of the two countries to implement action plans in the 2016-2019 period, he said.For his part, Ambassador Chittik spoke highly of the strong political trust between the two countries, especially the elevation of bilateral relationship to strategic partnership this year which, he said, opens up a new development period in bilateral ties.He expressed his delight that the Vietnamese NA will consider the ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), describing the deal as a great chance for the businesses of both sides to expand their partnership and create more jobs.The diplomat said that he hopes the two countries will further foster their political trust, while promoting the implementation of the agreements signed during the high-level meetings between the two countries, and creating more favourable conditions for people-to-people contacts and the enhancement of friendship parliamentarian groups in each country.He affirmed that Australia will support Vietnam in optimising benefits from the CPTPP.-VNA