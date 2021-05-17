Vietnamese beauty enters Top 21 at Miss Universe 2020
Nguyen Tran Khanh Van, a Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2020, received the highest number of votes from fans to enter the Top 21 after finishing the final round that took place in Florida, the US, on May 17 (Vietnamese time).
Nguyen Tran Khanh Van (Photo: Miss Universe 2020)Hanoi (VNA) - Nguyen Tran Khanh Van, a Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2020, received the highest number of votes from fans to enter the Top 21 after finishing the final round that took place in Florida, the US, on May 17 (Vietnamese time).
Van, born in 1995, was one of the 74 contestants at the beauty pageant which was first held in 1952.
Van, the winner of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, is 1.76 metres tall with measurements of 83-60-91.
The winner of Miss Universe 2020 is Andrea Meza from Mexico. The runners-up are Julia Gama from Brazil, Janick Macieta from Peru, Adline Castelino from India, and Kimberly Jimenez from the Dominican Republic.
Meanwhile, Bolivia’s representative Lenka Nemer received the “Impact Award”./.