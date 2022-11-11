Business SBV asks commercial banks to support fuel traders The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a document instructing commercial banks to take all measures to support fuel traders.

Business Firms urged to make greater efforts to fulfil year-end export target There remain difficulties for enterprises in the last months of this year, requiring them to be proactive and flexible to finish the year with strong export performance.

Business Global Robotics Services aims to turn Vietnam into world robotics hub Choosing Vietnam as its first destination in Southeast Asia, the Global Robotics Services (GRS) is ambitious about developing the market, opening its factory here, and turning the country into a robotics hub of the world.