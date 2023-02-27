Vietnamese “blue beret” physicians working far from their homeland have engaged in volunteer work to help and support the local hospital as well as patients in Bentiu, South Sudan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – On the occasion of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955-2023), officials and staff members of Vietnam’s Level 2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 of the UN Mission have conducted a civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) activity in Bentiu, South Sudan.

Vietnamese “blue beret” physicians working far from their homeland have engaged in volunteer works to help and support the local hospital as well as patients in the locality.

During the programme, the hospital provided medical examination and treatment, gifts, necessities and medicines to local residents. They also prepared medical equipment and sanitiser to present to local inhabitants.

The director of Bentiu General Hospital expressed his deep thanks to the hospital's medical staff and said he hopes that more practical voluntary works will be carried out in the coming time./.