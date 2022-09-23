At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – The Vietnamese border provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son, Ha Giang and Quang Ninh, and the Education Department of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, held a video conference on education and vocational training cooperation on September 23.



Each year, Guangxi grants the four Vietnamese border provinces 18 to 25 scholarships each for university or postgraduate training. The provinces of Lang Son and Ha Giang provide two to five scholarships for students from Guangxi to attend a university course at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University, Hanoi.



During the videoconference, the two parties discussed solutions to deal with the problems related to the applications for scholarships and the study of foreign students in the context of COVID-19, maintain and increase scholarship programmes on human resources training. Experience in finalising mechanisms and policies on vocational training and renovation of vocational training was also shared.



They signed a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to continue maintaining the periodic exchange mechanism in the field of education between Guangxi and the four border provinces of Vietnam, establish a liaison and coordination mechanism between the two sides.



Addressing the event, Vice chairman of the Cao Bang province People’s Committee appreciated the educational cooperation achievements between the two sides, especially in the field of human resources training, improving Chinese and Vietnamese language proficiency through scholarships, teacher and student exchanges, contributing to improving the quality of their human resources as well as to developing the friendship and cooperation among the localities./.