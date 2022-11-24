Vietnamese businesses attend International Fair of Santiago
Vietnam and other ASEAN member states such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines recently showcased their typical products at the International Fair of Santiago (FISA), Chile.
Vietnamese products introduced at International Fair of Santiago, Chile (Photo: World and Vietnam)Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnam and other ASEAN member states such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines recently showcased their typical products at the International Fair of Santiago (FISA), Chile.
FISA, Chile's largest and most unique multisectoral exhibition, held its first edition in 1962, and had its last version in 1998.
This year, the fair returned to the city of Santiago after 24 years, from November 16 and 20. It attracted the participation of thousands of domestic businesses and those from 20 countries worldwide.
The Vietnamese embassy and the trade office in Chile brought to the fair the country’s products of strength such as footwear, garment, coffee and handicrafts.
This is a chance for Chilean firms to learn about the Vietnamese market and seek partners./.