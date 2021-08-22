At the event (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – A delegation of the Ia O border guard station in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai met their Cambodian counterparts on August 22 to discuss joint work to protect border areas and fight COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the event, head of the station Lieut. Col. Dinh Cong Thong suggested both sides jointly safeguard border areas in the spirit of respecting the two nations’ border sovereignty.

Border guard stations under the provincial Border Guard Command are ready to buy food and necessities for Cambodian counterparts to partly ease their difficulties amid the pandemic, he said.

The two sides pledged to uphold the fine tradition of the two countries to work closely together on border protection, crime prevention and control, thus building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



On the occasion, the Ia O border station also presented food, necessities and medical supplies to its Cambodian counterparts./.