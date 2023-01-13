Vietnamese border guards and Chinese ones conduct a joint patrol on January 12. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Border guards stationed in Vietnam’s northern province of Dien Bien coordinated with their counterpart in China’s Yunnan province held a joint patrol along the shared border on January 12.

They patrolled the border from Marker No 2 to Marker No 3 along the Vietnam-China borderline and exchanged information about people’s activities along the borderline.



Their inspection found that the border system and landmarks are maintained properly, and people in the border areas strictly abide by the Agreement on Border Management Regulations. Political security and social order and safety on both sides are also ensured.



At the end of the patrol, the two sides drew experience, and agreed on the time and content for the next joint patrol.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the border management forces of the two sides have regularly exchanged information and strengthened border area management and disease prevention and control.

The two sides closely coordinated in handling and preventing illegal activities such as illegal entry and exit, cross-border drug trafficking, or smuggling.

Vietnam and China share a border of almost 1,450 km, including 1,065.6 km on land and 383.9 km over water. It traverses seven Vietnamese provinces - Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Lang Son, and Quang Ninh - and China’s Yunnan province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region./.