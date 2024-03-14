The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again recommends that citizens exercise caution when considering job offers abroad that promise "easy work, high salary" without any requirements for qualifications, degrees, signed contracts, or without going through businesses or labour dispatch organisations, said the ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

She made the statement during the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on March 14 in response to reporters’ queries about the protection of citizens in association with the recent arrests of Vietnamese nationals in Cambodia and Thailand by local authorities for working in fraudulent gambling establishments.

She said according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sihanoukville, over 100 Vietnamese citizens illegally working at an online gambling scam facility were arrested and deported by the Cambodian authorities on March 9.

Following the foreign ministry’s directions, the Consulate General coordinated with the Cambodian and domestic authorities to conduct consular procedures and return the citizens through the Prek Chak - Ha Tien international border gate, she added.

According to her, the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand also reported that 18 Vietnamese citizens have been apprehended in Thailand for running gambling scams, directly or indirectly promoting or inviting others to gamble through electronic means without proper authorisation.

She said the embassy will continue closely monitoring the situation and request the relevant authorities to ensure the legal rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens.

In light of these recurring incidents, she urged Vietnamese citizens to thoroughly study the job descriptions, employers, work locations, and the person who referred them, as well as insurance coverage and benefits, to make the right decision before going abroad to work./.