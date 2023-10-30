According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam was expected to earn 4.2 billion USD from exporting 1.7 million tonnes of coffee this year, a new high after setting the record at more than 4 billion USD last year, providing a firm foundation for the export target of 6 billion USD by 2030.

Vietnamese coffee exports could reach a record level this year thanks to domestic and global prices climbing to their highest levels in the past 15 years due to scarce supply, low coffee reserves, and a strong increase in global demand for Robusta.

Statistics from the General Department of Customs showed that Vietnam’s coffee exports reached 1.3 million tonnes worth nearly 3.2 billion USD from January to September, a drop of 7% in volume but an increase of 2% in value over the same period last year./.

VNA