Society French court to hold hearing on AO lawsuit A French court will open a hearing on a lawsuit filed by Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga against 14 multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins that was sprayed by the US army in the war in Vietnam, causing serious consequences for the community, her children and herself.

Society Vietnamese scholar in France highlights national unity as strength for development Prof. Nguyen Duc Khuong, Deputy Director of Research at IPAG Business School and President of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts in France (AVSE Global) has highlighted national unity as the root factor for national development.

Society Vietjet’s programme gives minorities in Lao Cai warmer Tet Vietjet and the Lao Cai Red Cross Society co-organised “A compassionate Tet 2021” programme on January 23-24 to support disadvantaged families and children in Sin Cheng commune, Si Ma Cai district, of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.