Vietnamese confident about congress’s success, Party leadership
Hanoi (VNA) - People around Vietnam interviewed by the Vietnam News Agency are sharing a belief that the 13th National Party Congress, being held from January 25 to February 2, will be a success and set out orientations for Vietnam to develop sustainably.
Hoang Ngoc, a resident in Tan Lap village in northern Tuyen Quang province’s Tan Trao district, hoped the congress will select capable leaders who are dedicated to the country and the people, to unify and guide them in building a democratic and prosperous country, and a fair and civilised society in line with the goals set by the Party. Ngoc has been a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) for 58 years.
Ngo Thi Huyen from Hung Trung commune in the central province of Nghe An’s Hung Nguyen district said she can’t help but share her joy over the big event.
“As farmers, we don’t understand all of the macro-level issues to be discussed at the congress, but we have a strong belief in the success of the event in developing the country further and changing people’s lives for the better,” she said.
From the Central Highlands, H’Giang Nie, Secretary of the Dak Lak Party, hoped the congress will issue more decisions regarding startups from young people, particularly those from mountainous and remote areas, which will help boost their proactive and innovative engagement in the implementation of the country’s socio-economic development policies.
Do Van Duong, vice rector at the Dak Lak Political School, praised the Party’s “Doi Moi” (renewal) process, saying it wins support from the people and has posted significant historical achievements.
He expects that the next tenure will see the promotion of grassroots participation in the building of the Party and the political system.
Vo Tan Tai, former head of the department for ethnic and religious affairs under the Steering Committee on the Central Highlands, believed that national solidarity will continue to be consolidated and promoted under the Party’s leadership.
Meanwhile, Phan Anh Tuan, a member of the CPV and a retired official living in Ca Mau city in the southernmost province of Ca Mau, agreed that the congress will select a group of talented officials to key positions to push national development to new heights.
Echoing that view, Mai Huu Chinh, chairman of the Ca Mau union of science and technology associations, said pre-congress personnel work has been carried out in a strict and appropriate manner./.