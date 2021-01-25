World Lao party official spotlights CPV’s leadership role in Vietnam’s success Sounthone Sayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations has attributed comprehensive achievements and progresses of the country during the national defence and construction process to the leadership role played by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

World Argentinian party chief praises Vietnamese Communist Party’s decisive role The leadership role of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has been proved in reality with great success in Vietnam’s struggle for national independence, construction and defence, as well as in building Vietnam’s international prestige, stressed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina Victor Gorodeki Kot.

ASEAN Indonesia supports safe, transformative digital ecosystem in ASEAN Indonesia is encouraging the creation of a safe and transformative digital ecosystem in support of the planned cooperation between ASEAN and Japan in the telecommunications sector, the country’s Minister of Communication and Informatics, Johnny G. Plate, has said.

ASEAN Malaysia reports new COVID-19 cases at workplace Malaysia has logged 350 new COVID-19 clusters since the start of last December, including 225 related to the workplace, making up 64.3 percent.