International media highlight 13th National Party Congress in Vietnam
A guard stands next to a poster for the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Various German newspapers have run articles on the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which is underway from January 25 to February 2.
The daily Junge Welt (Young World) on January 25 reported that the CPV’s Congress has begun a nine-day agenda to outline future policies with the focus on renewal and growth targets.
“Groundbreaking changes are decided and put into motion every five years. One of the best-known examples is the Congress in 1986 with the resolution on ‘Doi Moi’ (Renewal), the policy of opening up the economy to private activities,” it said.
The 13th National Party Congress will see the participation of 1,587 delegates representing 5.1 million Party members across the country.
The most important items on the agenda include the Party Central Committee’s report and discussion on the medium- and long-term socio-economic development policies of the country for the next five years.
An election of the next Central Committee is also on the agenda.
Meanwhile, an article on the Neues Deutschland noted that the Congress takes place as the CPV has brought COVID-19 under control.
With stringent preventive measures, Vietnam contained the spread of the pandemic in 2020 and the death toll remained at 35 as of January 24, which is an “impressive proof” in the fight against COVID-19, the article said.
Therefore, the pandemic’s impact on the economy was not big and the country posted an economic growth of 2.9 percent in the year, it continued.
On the same day, Süddeutsche Zeitung, or SZ, Germany's largest broadsheet newspaper, ran an article underlining that the 13th National Party Congress is being held while Vietnam is among a few countries in the world recording growth in 2020 despite the pandemic.
Vietnam’s success in battling the pandemic has been recognised by experts worldwide, with a national count of over 1,500 and 35 fatalities. The Vietnamese economy was able to recover sooner than others thanks to such accomplishment, it underlined.
Earlier, experts of research institutes and major newspapers, including DW and FAZ, also spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 as well as socio-economic development.
Vietnam is playing a greater role in the global economy and supply chain, and the country’s position in the global area has been strengthened, they noted.
Reuters also highlighted Vietnam’s exceptional success in 2020, particularly in economic development and curbing the spread of COVID-19 through concentrated quarantine, testing and contact tracing.
The news agency added that Vietnam eyes an average GDP growth of 7 percent in the next five years./.