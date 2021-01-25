Politics Delegates to congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi early January 25 ahead of the congress’s preparatory session.

Politics Infographic 12th Party Congress: Strengthening building of pure, strong Party The 12th Party Congress has been marked by a number of significant achievements. The five-year term saw Party building and rectification enhanced, the macro-economy stabilised, national defence and security consolidated, and external relations expanded.

Politics Indian politician hails CPV as true representative of Vietnamese nation Pallab Sengupta, Politburo member and head of the International Department of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is the true representative of the entire Vietnamese nation.

Politics Cuban diplomat appreciates CPV’s leadership Chargé d'Affaires of the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam Irmina Perojo has stressed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam reaped a great deal of successes during 35 years of renewal.