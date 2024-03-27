Secretary General of the Asia-Pacific Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations Prof. Yuji Suzuki speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – An international conference popularising Vietnamese corporate culture to Asia-Pacific nations took place in the Japanese prefecture of Chiba on March 26.



The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA) and the Society of Japanese Value Engineering (SJVE).



VFUA Standing Vice Chairman and Vice President of the Asia-Pacific Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations Tran Van Manh said the forum aims to provide a comprehensive overview of corporate culture of developed countries worldwide, along with a specific focus on the current landscape in Vietnam. It also affords a chance to foster mutual respect among nations from different regions across the globe.



Representatives from the Vietnamese and Japanese firms engaged in constructive discussions, contributing to building corporate cultures towards a sustainable future.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

The conference also served as a platform to recognise outstanding contributions to the community made by enterprises, entrepreneurs, organisations and individuals who have championed traditional Vietnamese culture, fostered national identity, and contributed to people-to-people and cultural diplomacy in line with UNESCO's criteria.



Via the event, VFUA hopes to popularise Vietnam, its country, people and culture to the Japanese people, especially in heritage, education, scientific research and corporate culture./.