Vietnamese, Cuban youth unions boost ties
Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Doan Nguyen Anh Tuan discussed with Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera about cooperation activities between Vietnamese and Cuban youths, during a working session in Hanoi on March 23 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Tuan said apart from communications campaign to raise public awareness of the traditional friendship between the two Parties, States, peoples and youths, the HCMCYU will facilitate high-level visits and launch a painting contest and cultural exchanges.
According to him, the HCMCYU delegation will pay a working trip to Cuba to discuss further deepening ties between the two countries’ youths and holding cultural and sports activities for Vietnamese and Cuban youths living in Vietnam.
The official suggested that the Communist Youth Union of Cuba organise similar activities for Vietnamese youths living in Cuba.
Rivera, for her part, affirmed that the Cuban Embassy always supports and will send representatives to activities celebrating the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
She expressed her belief that measures taken by the Vietnamese Party, State and Government will continue producing positive results, and wished that the two unions will make thorough preparations for activities when the COVID-19 is placed under control./.
