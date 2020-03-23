Politics Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Politics PM sympathises with Japanese over loss caused by COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 23 sent a letter to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, expressing sympathies for the Japanese people over the losses caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics NA Standing Committee to open March 23 The National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 43rd session in Hanoi from March 23-25 under the management of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her deputies.