With over 400 dishes available at more than 40 stalls, divided into three areas representing the Northern, Central, and Southern regions, the festival attracted thousands of diners on its opening night.

Among the culinary delights, numerous unique and exotic delicacies made their debut at the festival.

Examples include grilled chicken dishes from the Northwestern region, fragrant bamboo-tube rice from the Central Highlands, and seafood dishes from the central region.

The festival has expanded in scale this year and enhanced its presentation.

Other activities within the festival include art performances, folk games, and demonstrations of traditional craft villages.

The festival has attracted more than 80,000 visitors over the years. It was bestowed the title of Asia’s most outstanding culinary festival in both 2022 and 2023 by the World Culinary Awards.

It was also honoured with the prestigious title of the World’s Most Outstanding Culinary Festival in 2023.

