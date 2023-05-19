Culture - Sports Thematic display, art space marks late President’s birthday An exhibition themed ‘Uncle Ho and Hanoi’ and a space of calligraphy art opened at the Hanoi Museum on May 18 as part of activities commemorating the late President Ho Chi Minh’s 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2023).

Culture - Sports Vietnam drawn in Group C of Paris Olympics second women's football qualifiers The Vietnamese women’s football team will play against Japan, Uzbekistan and India in Group C of the 2024 Paris Olympic second qualification round to be held in October and November this year, according to the draw held by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on May 18.

Culture - Sports HCMC University of Technology and Education students compete in cooking contest with US chicken More than 120 students specialising in Restaurant Management and Eatering Service, Home Economics, and students from other majors of the Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Technology and Education have excitedly competed to cook delicious dishes from US chicken.