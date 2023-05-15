The Five Continents Food Festival featured over 300 booths from different countries, presenting a wide range of offerings.

The festival also saw international culinary representatives present exquisite dishes from Thailand, India, France, the Middle East, and elsewhere.

There were booths from Vietnamese companies showcasing domestic products such as black garlic, vermicelli, and Thai Nguyen tea, which is a source of pride for the country as it ranks fifth globally in tea exports.

This year’s festival was a good opportunity to bring together the beauty of world cuisine.

It also unleashed the potential of Vietnam’s food and beverage market, turning Vietnamese cuisine into a unique tourism product./.

