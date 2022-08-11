Vietnamese cultural week underway in Cambodia
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – A Vietnamese cultural week was kicked off in Cambodia at a ceremony held in the capital Phnom Penh on August 10.
As part of the activities marking the 55th anniversary of Vietnam – Cambodia diplomatic relations, the event runs in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap until 14.
Its opening ceremony featured songs and traditional dances performed by Vietnamese and Cambodian art troupes.
In his opening speech, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong highlighted the nations’ solidarity, traditional friendship and cooperation, and good neighbourliness.
The bilateral ties have grown robustly over the past more than five decades, bringing about important political, socio-economic, cultural, and educational outcomes and practical benefits for the two peoples, he affirmed.
Their regular organisation of cultural programmes is key to increasing the countries’ solidarity, friendship, mutual understanding and development, Cuong added.
Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona expressed his confidence in improved understanding and closeness between the nations and their peoples following the Vietnamese culture week.
Earlier, an exhibition on Vietnam’s culture and education was held, showcasing 50 photos of the country’s landscape and lifestyle and introducing Vietnamese universities and Vietnam’s educational policy for foreign students./.