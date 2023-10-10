The Vietnamese delegation sets off for the 4th Asian Para Games. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A ceremony to see off the Vietnamese sport delegation to the 4th Asian Para Games was held in the central city of Da Nang on October 10.

According to the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the delegation comprises 71 members, including 48 athletes.

The athletes will compete in seven sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, chess, table tennis, badminton and taekwondo. The delegation aims to secure from three to four gold medals with many of athletes passing the qualifying round and qualified to participate in the Paralympic - Paris 2024.

Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Nguyen Hong Minh, head of the delegation, said that after the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia earlier this year, the athletes have joined training courses and international competitions to prepare for the continental sporting event.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong praised outstanding achievements of Vietnamese athletes with disabilities over the past years and said the event is also a chance to learn from and enhance solidarity with other Asian countries.

The Asian Para Games, which follows the Asian Games (ASIAD), is held every four years. This year’s event will be organised in Hangzhou, China, from October 14-29./.