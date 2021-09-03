The Vietnamese sports delegation at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on August 24. (Photo: AFP/VNA)



Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes have finished their competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a silver medal.



The Vietnamese delegation was temporarily ranked at the 70th in the medal tally at the end of September 2, the 9th day of the Games.



Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Hong Minh, who is also the head of the Vietnamese delegation, said seven Vietnamese athletes had competed in three sports of swimming, weightlifting and athletics.



They got a silver medal, won by Le Van Cong in the men's 49kg powerlifting on August 26. The Vietnamese team has ranked 6th in three categories and ranked 7th in another type.



The results reflect the reality and conditions of the athletes, Minh said.



“The performance of the Vietnamese sports delegation at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is higher than we expected,” he said.



Minh attributed the achievement to the efforts and determination, especially the admirable willpower of the Vietnamese athletes with disabilities at the Games.



The Vietnamese delegation is expected to return home on September 4./.