World Vietnam hosts first meeting of CPR to ASEAN in 2020 The first meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR) to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020 was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 9.

Politics Delegation of Lao province pays pre-Tet visit to Hoa Binh A delegation of the Lao province of Houaphanh offered Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to authorities and people of Hoa Binh province during a visit to the northern locality of Vietnam on January 9.

Politics Vietnam wants to cooperate with Japan in developing e-government: PM Vietnam is developing an e-government and cyber security, hence the country wants to cooperate with Japan – a reliable partner – in these fields, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.