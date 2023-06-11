Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam targets top 4 finish at 12th ASEAN Para Games Vietnam has set a target of pocketing 55 gold medals and placing in the top 4 overall at the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia from June 3-9.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam tops SEA Games 32 medal tally Vietnam won 136 gold medals to secure the top spot in the medal tally as SEA Games 32 in Cambodia came to the final official day of competition on May 16. This is the first time Vietnam has finished first at a SEA Games edition not held on its home ground in the event’s 64-year history.