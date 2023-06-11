Vietnamese dishes among Asia’s 100 most popular desserts
Che (sweet soup), steamed tapioca layer cake, and coconut jelly are three appealing Vietnamese dishes named by TasteAtlas on its list of Asia’s most popular desserts.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTripadvisor: Hanoi among world’s leading culinary destinations
Hanoi has been voted among the world’s top 20 food destinations in 2023 by Tripadvisor readers.
See more
InfographicVietnam targets top 4 finish at 12th ASEAN Para Games
Vietnam has set a target of pocketing 55 gold medals and placing in the top 4 overall at the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia from June 3-9.
InfographicVietnamese Banh mi among world’s best sandwiches
CNN Travel has included banh mi (Vietnamese baguettes) among its top 24 sandwiches in the world in 2023.
InfographicBanh chung, com tam among 100 world’s best rated rice dishes
International cuisine magazine Taste Atlas has named Vietnam’s com tam (broken rice) and banh chung (square sticky rice cake) on its list of 100 best rated rice dishes in the world.
InfographicFour Vietnamese dishes named “Best food in the world” by CNN
CNN has recently released a list of the world’s best food, encouraging visitors to try when they have the opportunity to travel in 2022. The following are the Vietnamese selections.
InfographicVietnam tops SEA Games 32 medal tally
Vietnam won 136 gold medals to secure the top spot in the medal tally as SEA Games 32 in Cambodia came to the final official day of competition on May 16. This is the first time Vietnam has finished first at a SEA Games edition not held on its home ground in the event’s 64-year history.