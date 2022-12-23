A scene in the documentary film “Children of the Mist”. (Photo courtesy from filmmakers)

Hanoi (VNA) – “Children of the Mist” (Nhung dua tre trong suong), a documentary film by Ha Le Diem, a woman director from the Tay ethnic minority group, has been included into the shortlist of the top 15 documentary films advanced in the Documentary Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards (2023 Oscar).



The 92-minute documentary tells a story about Di, a 12-year-old girl from the Mong ethnic minority group, who struggles with many challenges during her maturity journey due to conflicts between traditions and modern values.



The 2023 Oscar includes 10 categories - Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.



The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theater Hollywood district of Los Angeles./.