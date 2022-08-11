Vietnamese Embassy in Spain ready to ensure legitimate rights of Vietnamese citizens
The Foreign Ministry has instructed the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain to continue monitor the case of two Vietnamese citizens accused of violating law in Spain and coordinate with relevant agencies during the investigation and legal proceedings of the case, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.
At the ministry’s regular press briefing on August 11, the spokesperson said the court in Spain had returned passports to the two Vietnamese citizens on August 8 after they were represented by local lawyers, and the pair had left Spain, citing official information from the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain. Hang added that the two had reportedly arrived in Vietnam, according to local media.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Spain is ready to take measures to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens, the spokesperson affirmed./.