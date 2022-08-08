Two Vietnamese citizens accused of violating law in Spain leave for home
Two Vietnamese citizens accused of violating law in Spain have been given back their passports and have left Spain for Vietnam, the Foreign Ministry said on August 8, citing the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain.
In reply to questions from reporters about the situation of those two citizens, the ministry said the embassy has been in contact with local agencies and has taken necessary consular measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens.
According to the embassy, the court returned passports to the two said citizens on August 3, as they have been represented by local lawyers. The two citizens have left Spain. The investigation into the case still continues.
The embassy and the Foreign Ministry will continue to monitor the case and work with related agencies to handle the case in accordance with their tasks and authority./.