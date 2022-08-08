Society Marines working as navigators on Truong Sa Marines who work as navigators help vessels on working trips to the Truong Sa archipelago travel on the right course and avoid coral reefs.

Society Vietnam News Agency joins hands to support AO victim in Soc Trang The Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in Soc Trang province coordinated with donors to hand over a charitable house to Tran Thi My Van whose daughter is a AO/dioxin victim, in the Mekong Delta province’s Chau Thanh district on August 6.

Society Vietnamese Students in Australia holds second congress Vietnamese Students in Australia (SVAU) convened its second congress in Canberra on August 6 to review its performance during the 2020-2022 tenure and map out plans for the next term from 2022 – 2024.

Society PM Pham Minh Chinh checks progress of Nhon-Hanoi Station urban railway Elevated sections of the urban railway from Nhon to Hanoi Station must be completed before December 31, 2022 said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a meeting with contractors and leaders of concerned ministries and Hanoi on August 7.