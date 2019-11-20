Visitors at Vietnam's pavilion (Photo: VNA)



Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia participated in an international charity bazaar held on November 19 by the Association of Spouses of Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Malaysia (SOHOM).

The bazaar, an annual event to raise funds to support needy people in Malaysia, attracted thousands of visitors from diplomatic missions in Malaysia as well as businesses, associations, and non-governmental organisations.



Pham Thi Hong Lien, spouse of Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh, said the embassy’s staff regularly take part in charity activities in Malaysia.



They have visited social protection centres in Kuala Lumpur and neighbouring states, as well as presented gift packages and cash to children with disabilities, orphans, and elderly people, she added.



On August 25, the embassy and the SOHOM also set up a pavilion selling traditional Vietnamese food at the Pusat fair in Myanmar’s Selangor state to raise money to support the state’s social protection centre.



Last year, the SOHOM’s charity bazaar raised about 150,000 ringgit (nearly 40,000 USD) for social protection organisations in Malaysia./.

VNA