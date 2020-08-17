Some enterprises sell goods and services by undertaking time-consuming and laborious steps such as seeking information on customers and passing this on to call centres. Thanks to AI call centres with management and sales features, however, these enterprises have seen an increase in business efficiency.

The application of IT in business first became considered the future 10 years ago, and such trends are even more relevant in the era of Industry 4.0, where IT solutions are critical for businesses to thrive. Amid COVID-19, the application of IT has proven to be far more superior than conventional business methods. Many Vietnamese enterprises, however, continue to meet obstacles in the digitalisation process.

The Government is creating the necessary conditions for enterprises to complete their digitalisation process in the fields of services, healthcare, and tourism, but progress has been slow. Over 90% of enterprises are proceeding at a very slow rate, with small and medium-sized enterprises becoming wary of the legal obstacles.

Digitalisation helps save time and money and improves the chances of finding new customers and increasing business efficiency. These potential advantages prompted the Government to aim for e-commerce to account for 20% of GDP by 2025. More micro policies and solutions will be implemented to reach the target, along with raising awareness among enterprises./.

VNA