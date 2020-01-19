Vietnamese expats in Canada celebrate Tet holiday
The Canada-Vietnam Society (CVS), which gathers Vietnamese expats living in Canada, held a get-together in Toronto on January 18 to celebrate Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year, which is less than a week away.
The Canada-Vietnam Society (CVS) holds a get-together in Toronto on January 18 to celebrate Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year. (Photo: VNA)
Ottawa (VNA) – The Canada-Vietnam Society (CVS), which gathers Vietnamese expats living in Canada, held a get-together in Toronto on January 18 to celebrate Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year, which is less than a week away.
The event featured a feast of Vietnamese traditional dishes, such as “banh chung” (square sticky rice cake), “heo quay” (Vietnam’s crispy roast pork) and “che dau xanh” (sweet green bean soup) as well as folk music performances, including lion and “ao dai” (traditional gown) dances, helping relieve the expats’ homesick.
CVS Director Julie Nguyen said the celebration saw the presence of many international guests, particularly from ASEAN and Latin American countries, reflecting growing interest from foreign partners in Canada in cooperating with Vietnam in trade, investment and education.
Vietnam and Canada see greater opportunities for stronger trade and cultural exchanges, said Deputy Mayor of Toronto Denzil Minnan-Wong, adding this Vietnamese New Year event provides a chance not only for Vietnamese expats and businesses to meet but also for Toronto and Ho Chi Minh City to expand partnership.
On the occasion, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a letter of greetings to the Vietnamese communities in Canada, saying the holiday offers a wonderful opportunity to recognise the tremendous contributions that Canadians of Vietnamese origin have made to the country. He wished the Vietnamese all over the world best luck and prosperity in the Year of Rat.
Last year, Vietnam remained Canada’s largest trade partner in Southeast Asia with two-way trade estimated at about 5.98 billion USD. Canada is home to around 250,000 Vietnamese people./.